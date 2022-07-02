Derby 'urban forest' opens in city centre
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
A temporary "urban forest" has been unveiled to the public in Derby city centre.
The Market Place has been transformed into a "woodland wonderland" with 425 trees and shrubs.
The city council said the £163,000 installation will provide space for outdoor dining and events, while also raising awareness of climate change.
It is one of four similar projects in the UK and will remain in place for six weeks.
Within the "Forest for the Future", a clearing has also been created and picnic benches and another can be used as a performance area.
Councillor Jerry Pearce, cabinet member for street pride, leisure and public spaces unveiled the space earlier.
He said: "I've loved watching residents and visitors making use of the space and can't wait to see even more people enjoying the space and connecting with nature.
"My thanks go to the team from the council and Scotscape, who have worked tremendously hard to bring this vibrant new offer to the city centre."
When the installation ends, the trees and shrubs will be replanted in a park elsewhere in Derby.
The council says it hopes the initiative will raise further awareness of climate change and the need to increase biodiversity in urban areas.
Grounds maintenance officer, Karl Smith, from Derby, who is behind the project, added: "Within 10 years, the trees in our urban forest will be removing tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to tackle climate change.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.