Derby County: Fans 'ecstatic' as club is saved following takeover
After months of turmoil and uncertainty, the prayers of Derby County fans have finally been answered; the club has a new owner and been saved from administration.
The Rams' takeover by local property developer David Clowes was completed on Friday evening, ending a nine-month administration nightmare for the League One club.
Mr Clowes, a lifelong Derby fan already owns the club's Pride Park ground and had provided the club with a loan to ensure they can start the upcoming season.
His purchase, through his company Clowes Developments, came after a proposed takeover by Chris Kirchner collapsed.
Supporters have spoken of their delight at the news, which signals the lifting of a transfer embargo meaning the club will be able to sign new players.
'We jumped in the pool fully-clothed!'
Season ticket holder Rich Orme, 58, who has been going to Derby County games for 54 years, says he is "ecstatic" following the announcement.
Currently holidaying with family and friends in the south of France, Mr Orme and his son "jumped fully-clothed into the apartment's pool" upon hearing the news.
"I am absolutely ecstatic," he told BBC News. "The last months have been terrible. There's been a black cloud hanging over us all this time and it's just been endless.
"Every time you feel like a deal was close to being done, it hasn't happened. To finally get it over the line is just wonderful. I'm so happy! It feels like a huge weight has been lifted."
Mr Orme, originally from Derby, who now travels to games from Shrewsbury with his sons, Archie, 22, and Harvey, 20, added: "We've spent most of our holiday in France refreshing Twitter and by Friday afternoon I had given up hope.
"The new owner is local and seems like a humble guy. His statement sounds very reassuring and there doesn't seem to be any red flags. He's going to support the academy and get people in that know football.
"Now I'm optimistic about the future and I'm looking forward to heading back to Pride Park next season!"
'Thank you, Mr David Clowes'
Gemma Szrejder, from Derby, is "looking forward to what the future holds" for the club.
The 24-year-old said: "I can't believe it's actually happened. There was a point where I didn't think there would be light at the end of the tunnel.
"It's such a huge relief for all Derby fans, the staff and everyone associated with the club. I'm looking forward to what the future holds and being able to rebuild from the disaster which was left behind by our previous owners.
"Just knowing that the club is safe and will still be here despite what league we're in next season is all that matters to us.
"I can't wait to being able to be in the stadium next season, having a half-time drink and seeing friends again. Thank you, Mr David Clowes!"
'I am so relieved'
Sunil Jalporte had been at Edgbaston watching the cricket throughout Friday and was regularly checking his phone for updates.
The 36-year-old said: "I am so relieved. I think with every passing deadline it didn't seem like it was going to be possible. Most of the day it was quiet but to finally hear the news is a big relief.
"In general, the news has been quite positive over the past few days but we were expecting it on Thursday and it didn't come through. To finally get it over the line is wonderful.
"Now we can start planning for next season. It will be interesting to see what plans will be going on behind the scenes now the takeover has happened.
"There's rumours about certain players being lined up but at the moment having a club to support is the most important thing.
"It feels like we can finally move on now and I'm looking forward to the new season. This will give the whole club a whole boost."
'One of the best days as a Derby fan'
Isaac Hanlon, 23, who travels to Pride Park from Stafford, said: "After what feels like the longest 10 months of my life, this has been one of the best days as a Derby County fan for me.
"I've pretty much hated football for the past year; now I can't wait to get back to Pride Park without thinking it might be the last time I see them play."
Mr Hanlon says he is delighted the club has been bought by David Clowes as he is a supporter of the club.
"I'm so happy we've been bought by a local owner, who knows the club as a supporter inside and out," he added.
"It's just a shame that it's come at the cost of so much time and resources - plus we've lost some promising players and our manager. But now it's time to look to forward and to the future."
The Rams were placed into administration in September 2021 by its former owner Mel Morris following a series of financial problems.
The subsequent wait for new ownership has been costly, with staff losing their jobs while the Rams were hit by points penalties - which led to relegation from the Championship.
Wayne Rooney then left three days before the start of pre-season, and just five first-team players remain on their books for next season because of restrictions put on them as a result of the financial turmoil.
