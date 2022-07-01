Matlock: £1m grant to fund heritage trail around estate
A heritage trail will be built around a Derbyshire housing estate after the local council received a million-pound grant.
The Hurst Farm Heritage Trail project in Matlock will see woodland, pathways, wildflowers and 800 trees planted.
Derbyshire Dales District Council has been awarded £1,009,000 by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The project aims to enhance biodiversity and improve access to nature and green space.
The council said this would be delivered through prudent thinning of non-native and diseased trees and the re-planting of new native trees.
Around 3,000 aquatic and wildflower plugs will also be planted to help create a habitat for reptiles.
The work will include opening up the view from the Wishing Stone - a Matlock landmark, while a Lumsdale Valley viewpoint will be created nearby.
Leader of Derbyshire Dales District Council, councillor Garry Purdy said: "We will be creating a resource for all of Matlock, connecting the communities of Hurst Farm, Asker Lane, Lumsdale and Tansley.
"It will make local heritage and natural heritage accessible and better known within these communities, but also means the natural heritage and the old stone footpaths will be better maintained and protected, safeguarding them for the future."
A ranger and two apprentices will be recruited to run activities with volunteers, including drystone walling, woodland management and wildlife habitat restoration.
The Heritage Trail will be created using £500,000 from the Heritage Fund as a capital grant, with the remainder of the money financing revenue funding towards a three-year activity programme.
It comes after the estate's new Farmer's View community hub, pub and café opened following the £460,000 transformation of the former Hurst Farm Social Club.
The starting point for the Heritage Trail will be the Farmer's View car park, which will feature a sculpture and an accessible path to the Wishing Stone.
Timber seating will also be installed, together with new stone steps up to the higher level.
