Warning after elderly and vulnerable targeted in scam alarm calls
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
Elderly and vulnerable people are being urged to be vigilant after reports of telephone scams in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire County Council said residents had reported unsolicited calls claiming to be from a community alarm company.
Scammers are asking for a payment, telling people their existing alarm company has gone bust and they have taken over the contract.
Some people have been told alarms will be disconnected unless they pay up.
Community alarms provide a monitoring service where the user wears a wristband or pendant to summon help if an alert is triggered.
Carol Hart, the council's cabinet member for health and communities, said: "These calls have nothing to do with Derbyshire County Council or any company associated with us.
"The county council would only ever communicate with people who have a community alarm by letter and certainly would never ask for payment over the telephone.
"Do not be afraid to simply hang up if you are unsure about the legitimacy of a call and please be completely sure who you are dealing with before sending any money."
The authority is urging people to press their pendant button or the green button on the alarm unit to check their alarm is working properly.
