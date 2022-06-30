Johnny Brady: Teen admits starting fires at schools and churches
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A teenager has admitted a string of devastating arson attacks at churches and schools in Derby.
Johnny Brady appeared before Derby Crown Court on Thursday to plead guilty to six counts of arson and one count of burglary.
The 18-year-old, of no fixed abode, carried out the attacks between October and December 2020 which left two schools and a church badly damaged.
Brady, who appeared by video link, is due to be sentenced on 2 September.
Brady admitted starting fires at the following buildings:
- St Mary's Catholic School
- Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School
- Orangery Cafe at Markeaton Park
- St Mathew's Church
- St Paul's Church
- All Saints' Church
The burglary relates to damage caused to the science room at Murray Park Community School in Mickleover.
The blaze at Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School in Mickleover in October 2020 caused "extensive damage".
It required the response of 12 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms.
The fire at St Mary's Catholic School in Darley Abbey resulted in the total loss of the building.
All Saint's Church in Mackworth, a Grade I listed building founded in the 14th Century, also suffered "significant" damage in December 2020.
