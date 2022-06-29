Man's arms amputated after Alfreton cement mixer accident
By Alex Smith and Sonia Kataria
BBC News Online
- Published
A manufacturer and its director have been fined after an employee's arms became trapped in a cement mixer, resulting in them being amputated.
A court heard the David Sharp Studio employee was "dragged almost entirely into the mixer" when he tried to retrieve something from inside in 2018.
An inquiry found the firm "failed to take sufficient steps to guard against the risks of entrapment and injury".
Director David Sharp and the company were fined for safety breaches.
Nottingham Crown Court heard the staff member at the firm, based in Alfreton, Derbyshire, was preparing the concrete mix for ornamental castings on 8 August.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said he attempted to stop the machinery to get something from the mixing pan, but as he did, his arms came into contact with the mixing paddles.
He managed to pull himself out but sustained serious injuries, including to his ribs, face, back and shoulders.
In addition, his left arm was amputated at the upper arm level, and his right arm had to be amputated at the mid forearm, the HSE said.
'Easily avoided'
The HSE investigation found the worker had been exposed to the risk of serious injury by requiring him to operate the mixer with the lid open whilst standing next to it.
It also said Sharp was aware of the unsafe conditions and allowed them to continue.
Sharp, of Clarendon Street, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to failing to discharge his duty as director.
He was fined £2,000, disqualified from being a company director for seven years and ordered to pay costs of £30,802 plus a £170 victim surcharge.
The company was also fined £1,000 and made to pay a £100 victim surcharge.
Principal inspector Samantha Farrar said: "This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply providing effective guarding to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery."
