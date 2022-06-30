Assembly Rooms: Plans for hotel and theatre in Derby
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A hotel and theatre are among the developments planned for three city centre sites.
Derby City Council said it hoped to regenerate the area by building a new theatre on the site of the Assembly Rooms, which was closed following a fire in 2014.
Council leader Chris Poulter said the schemes would unlock Derby's potential.
Subject to approval, the plans will be submitted to the government in the hope they will receive Levelling Up funding.
'Dynamic'
The proposed theatre, known as Assemble, would be constructed in partnership with the University of Derby.
The council said the new theatre would also contribute to Derby's City of Culture 2029 bid.
It said it was proposing a £20m bid to the Levelling Up Fund to support the project, which would also require council borrowing.
In a second scheme, the authority is looking at developing a new hotel as part of its Becketwell project, backed by a Levelling Up Fund bid of up to £15m.
This would also require council borrowing, although the authority said: "It is anticipated that operation of the hotel will generate a net revenue income stream for the council."
It also plans to restore historical buildings at Friar Gate Goods Yard, to create a mixed-use development of work and residential space.
The scheme would see the refurbishment of the Victorian Friar Gate railway bridge. The council plans to submit a bid to the Levelling Up Fund for between £14-16m.
It said the scheme was brought forward by Clowes Developments, which recently gave a loan to Derby County.
The submissions are subject to sign-off by the council's cabinet on 5 July.
Mr Poulter said: "We need to deliver a step change to create a successful and dynamic city centre.
"These three projects can unlock Derby's potential.
"Linking with other redevelopments already in the pipeline they will give confidence to local businesses, investors and external funders."
