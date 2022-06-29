Five new Derbyshire stations could be built under rail plans
Up to five new railway stations could be built in Derbyshire as two projects to reopen existing lines to passengers have progressed in a government scheme.
The Barrow Hill line from Chesterfield to Sheffield could be opened to passengers as part of the government's £500m Restoring Your Railway programme.
It would see stations built at Whittington, Barrow Hill, Eckington/Renishaw and Killamarsh.
It will now go through to the next stage of the scheme.
In addition, Derbyshire County Council said proposals to reopen the Ivanhoe line from Burton-upon-Trent to Leicester were being progressed as part of the project, which would see a new station built at Castle Gresley.
'Long-overdue investment'
Councillor Carolyn Renwick, cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, said: "We're pleased that government has recognised the need to reintroduce passenger services along these two routes.
"Significant new employment and housing development is already planned along the Barrow Hill Line route with long-overdue investment in this part of Derbyshire kick-started by the Staveley Town Deal.
"Reopening both lines would build on this momentum, making it easier for people to travel to work, education and healthcare, cutting congestion, improving air quality and promoting greener travel."
Business cases will now be drawn up with Network Rail for the projects to see if they get the green light from the government.
