Safety plans drawn up for Derby's Max Road after petition
Plans have been drawn up to improve safety on a busy Derby road following a petition from residents.
Derby City Council has proposed a number of changes for Max Road.
Draft drawings show a new pedestrian refuge that could be installed at the Chaddesden Park Road junction, as well as new footway kerbs designed to make it easier to cross the road.
The new plans come following an online petition last year after a number of accidents in quick succession.
More than 100 residents signed the online petition, with the safety of schoolchildren highlighted as a key concern.
A statement from Derwent and Chaddesden councillors said the new plans were "another step forward" following years of talks with transport officials "to come up with a scheme to combat traffic problems at the junction".
Residents will be consulted before final proposals are drafted.
Barry Nicholas, who has lived in Max Road for 30 years, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he welcomed the idea but said further measures were needed.
"I think the new plans would be good but I don't think it will solve all the issues - it needs something to slow the traffic down," he said.
