Covid: Derbyshire County Show set to return after pandemic break
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Thousands of people are expected to turn out for the first Derbyshire County Show since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, celebrating rural life in the county, is due to take place at Elvaston Showground on Sunday.
Organisers said the 56-acre site had been transformed to accommodate more than 1,000 animals, from bees to bulls.
A gundog display, a parade of horses and a performances from a Ukrainian dance group are all due to feature.
The show's chairman Edward Hicklin said he had been waiting "like a coiled spring" for the show to return for its 140th year.
"Preparations are well under way and the forecast is looking good so we are hoping for a really successful show this year.
"We have so much on offer for all the family.
"We've had plenty of inquiries about our baking contest and we're looking forward to receiving lots of lemon cakes on the day."
