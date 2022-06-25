'Irreplaceable' vinyls sold at Rowsley car boot by mistake
By Samantha Noble
A woman has said she is "horrified" after a relative accidentally sold 16 of her sentimental vinyl records for less than £1 each at a car boot sale.
Rohan Mellor said the albums she had inherited were being stored by a relative while she moved house.
They were sold in Rowsley, Derbyshire, on Sunday, the day after she and her husband got back from their honeymoon.
Mrs Mellor said they were first press albums from the early 1960s to late 1970s, and were "irreplaceable".
They included albums by The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, David Bowie, AC/DC, The Clash, and The Who.
The 26-year-old said the relative storing them had recently had a bereavement and accidentally mixed her records up with items she was clearing out.
The vinyls had been collected by Mrs Mellor's father and uncle, and after her uncle died a few years ago her father gave them to her and her sister.
She said she was "utterly shocked and horrified" that they were gone.
"It did not really hit me properly until the next day and I was really, really upset," she said.
"I am a massive record fan. These were a special few [my dad] had given to us."
A man bought them all for a total of £15.50 soon after Rowsley car boot sale had opened.
Mrs Mellor, of Buxton, said she was "desperately hoping" someone could help.
She posted a message on Facebook about what happened, which has been shared more than 700 times.
She and her husband Rob have since contacted local record dealers and Mr Mellor will be returning to the car boot sale on Sunday to see if he can find the buyer.
Mrs Mellor, who got married on 9 June, said: "We are more than happy to pay to get them back. I just want them back.
"It was never about the financial value of them.
"They were really important."
