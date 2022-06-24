Derby mum's pride as son, 7, sits in PM's chair
A mum has said she is incredibly proud of her seven-year-old son, who was asked to meet the Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street and even sat in his chair.
Finley, from Derby, received the invitation due to his charity fundraising for ex-military personnel.
"The ideas he comes up with blow me away," said his mum Rachel.
Downing Street said the invitation was a thank-you for all of Finley's outstanding work.
In a video released of the event, Finley said: "I sat in Boris's chair. Don't tell anyone. And especially don't tell Boris."
Rachel, who works in customer services, said: "It was amazing. Finley was so excited. The whole day was just wonderful.
"I don't think his friends at school really believed he was going."
She said Finley had begun fundraising for the War Memorial Village at Shelton Lock, which houses military veterans and their families, when he was just five years old.
"We decided to make some handmade poppies and asked our neighbours to make a donation and it went from there," said Rachel.
Since then, he has raised £2,400 through events such as sales, raffles and by running the Derby 3k Fun Run.
Rachel said she and her husband Jason, an electrician, were "incredibly proud" of their son.
"Words can't express how proud we are of him," she said.
"His ideas are fantastic; his passion is unbelievable. We are incredibly proud of everything he does."
Steve Barclay, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: "I met Finley when I visited Derby recently and was hugely impressed with his fundraising efforts on behalf of veterans in the city.
"I was therefore delighted to invite and welcome him in to Downing Street during Armed Forces Week as a small thank you for his outstanding work."
