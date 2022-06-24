Gaia artwork set to visit Derby Cathedral
An illuminated planet Earth sculpture is set to visit Derby Cathedral later this year, having won praise elsewhere in the country.
Gaia is by UK artist Luke Jerram, whose previous artwork Museum of the Moon came to Derby Cathedral in 2019.
The work will open to the public on 22 September and will remain until 16 October.
The Dean of Derby said the cathedral was the perfect setting for the "awe-inspiring and reflective" work.
The Very Rev Dr Peter Robinson said thousands of people had visited the cathedral for previous exhibitions Peace Doves and Museum of the Moon.
"I know Gaia will be equally popular," he said.
"I think this artwork provides a new perspective of our place on the planet, a sense that societies of the Earth are all interconnected and that we have a responsibility toward one another.
"I hope that Gaia will inspire visitors to think about the significance of creation, our role as custodians on the planet and the environmental impact that we have on the natural world."
The installation measures seven metres (22ft) in diameter and is created from detailed NASA imagery of the Earth's surface.
It will revolve above the nave in Derby Cathedral, accompanied by a surround-sound composition by BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones.
Prof Keith McLay, from the University of Derby, said: "We are excited to see the exhibition in Derby and hope members of the public make the most of the fantastic opportunity to attend and see the work for themselves."
Steve Slater, artistic director of Derby Festé, the festival which is launching the work, said: "Gaia will amaze people, just as the Museum of the Moon did back in 2019, and we can't wait to see it installed in September."
