Normanton: Witness appeal after woman injured in crash
Police are appealing for information on a crash that left a woman requiring weeks of recuperation.
The collision took place at about 14:35 BST on 11 May in St Thomas Road, Normanton, Derby.
It involved a blue Ford, a BMX bicycle and a silver Vauxhall and a woman who needed hospital treatment is still recovering at home, officers said.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information which could help.
