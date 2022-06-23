Derbyshire hospice charity shop hit repeatedly by vandals
A Derbyshire hospice is facing paying hundreds of pounds in repairs after its charity shop was hit by vandals.
Ashgate Hospice said its premises, on High Street in Alfreton, has been targeted three times over the last year.
The latest incident, on Tuesday, saw the shop closed for much of the following day.
Last month the charity also had a van used to collect donations stolen from its Old Brampton site.
Peter Stone, director of income generation for the hospice, said the vandalism "has a huge impact on the hospice".
"Not only does the shop raise much-needed funds so we can deliver our vital care, but it is also and integral part of our local community," he said.
"It is hard to imagine why someone would do something like this to a shop that is there to support such a worthy cause."
