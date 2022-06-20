Dozens of fish die in Belper's River Gardens
- Published
An investigation is under way after dozens of fish died at a park in Derbyshire.
Visitors to Belper River Gardens over the weekend reported seeing the fish in the River Derwent.
The Environment Agency said early indications suggested the deaths were connected to weather conditions in the past few days.
It said the hot weather on Friday caused low oxygen levels, and was followed by low atmospheric pressure.
