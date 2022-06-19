Derby van crash leaves one dead and two injured
A man has died and two other people were injured after a van crashed near a Derby skating rink.
Police arrived at Mansfield Road, near Rollerworld, at 19:45 BST on Saturday.
A 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, Derbyshire Police said, while a 62-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital and a 34-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
The 40-year-old van driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and is in custody.
The precise circumstances of the crash were not detailed by Derbyshire Police.
A spokesman for the force said officers were looking to speak to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
