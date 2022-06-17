Louie Sibley: Two bailed after footballer's girlfriend attacked
Two people arrested after the girlfriend of Derby County footballer Louie Sibley was attacked have been released on bail.
Louie Sibley said his partner was left needing stitches after being attacked in Upper Parliament Street, Nottingham.
Police later said a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
Both have now been bailed with conditions pending further inquiries.
The footballer had said the arrests were "great news" and a "massive relief".
