UK heatwave: Temperatures soar across the East Midlands

By Amy Phipps
BBC News

Sunshine in Melton MowbrayAlice
Swans in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, took a cooling morning swim

Temperatures on Friday reached 32.4C (90F) in the UK, making it officially the hottest day of the year so far.

In the East Midlands, the temperatures hit a peak of 30.1C (86F) in Sutton Bonington on Friday afternoon.

We have been looking at how some of you have been enjoying the hot weather.

Matthew Pearson
There were a few clouds in the sky over the Peak District on Friday morning
Malty Von Hop
There was blue sky to match the well-manicured lawn at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire

It is expected to remain warm this evening and emergency services have issued warnings about dogs in cars, campfires and swimming.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "With the high temperatures expected to continue into the evening, it may be tempting to swim in open water, but please don't be tempted to - it is dangerous."

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to fall and rain has been forecast.

Suzi Clark
Some took to the water at Colwick Lake, Nottinghamshire
Flowerpot Jen
This cat in Wellow, Nottinghamshire, was seen luxuriating in a shady spot on the grass
Graphil
This flora in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was seen shining with colour despite the high temperatures
Maggie T Howlett
A bird in East Leake, Nottinghamshire, was spotted enjoying a dip in the im-peck-able sunshine

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics