Chellaston: Dispersal order to tackle anti-social behaviour
A dispersal order has been announced for a part of Derby to tackle anti-social behaviour.
The order has been put in place around the brickworks area in Chellaston and runs from 17:00 BST on Friday until 17:00 BST on Sunday.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said there had been an increase in anti-social behaviour and drug offences in the area recently.
Officers will have additional powers to disperse people from the area.
Police will also be able to take anyone aged under 16 home if they are involved in anti-social behaviour.
