Chesterfield: Man charged after knife-point home robbery
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been charged after a couple were threatened with a knife during a burglary at their home.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to a disturbance in Green Farm Close, Chesterfield, at 17:30 BST on 7 June.
The suspect has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm, and threatening a person with a knife in a public place.
He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Police said he was remanded in custody.
Another man, in his 30s, who was previously arrested in connection with the burglary, has been released on police bail.
