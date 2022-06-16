Louie Sibley: Arrests after footballer's girlfriend attacked
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a footballer said his girlfriend was attacked in Nottingham city centre.
Derby County's Louie Sibley said his partner needed stitches after being attacked in Nottingham at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.
Police said a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
The footballer said the arrests were "great news".
Support 'appreciated'
Nottinghamshire Police said the arrests were also linked to an attack on a second woman, also in the Upper Parliament Street area of Nottingham, moments after the first assault.
Ch Insp Amy English said: "Violence will not be tolerated in our city or county and that is why officers have been working hard to investigate the exact circumstances of what happened and to find those responsible."
In a tweet, Mr Sibley said: "Great news and massive relief. Thank you to everyone who has helped share what has happened.
"Disgusting what has happened but we both appreciate the support that everyone has shown."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.