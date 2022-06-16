Girl, 6, suffers broken leg after being hit by e-scooter
- Published
A six-year-old girl suffered a broken leg and a ten-year-old boy was left with cuts and grazes to his arm after they were hit by an electric scooter.
Derbyshire Police said the children were struck while walking with an adult in Harvey Road, Derby, shortly after 15:30 BST on 27 May.
Officers were told the rider, described as a woman in her late teens, apologised but did not stop.
The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Traffic management officer Steve Hughes said: "The rider in this incident appears to have left without giving anyone her name, and two children have not only suffered injuries, but have been left understandably shocked and upset by this incident."
The rider was described as having slightly curly black hair and wearing a black hooded-top.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.