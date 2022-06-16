New £13m film studio approved by Derby City Council
A film company is planning to put £13m into a project to turn a derelict building into a film studio.
Derby City Council has agreed to sell the former Aida Bliss factory to British-American Marv Studios, best known for hit films Rocketman, Stardust and the Kingsman franchise.
Its plans would see the derelict area in City Road, Chester Green, turned into a place fit for rehearsing and shooting TV and movie productions.
The site has been empty since 2004.
Cabinet members rubberstamped the sale at a meeting held on Wednesday afternoon, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Forget Hollywood, we've got Darleywood'
The plans, which are subject to permission being agreed later, could also see a stunt training academy as well as a fitness and rehabilitation centre for the film industry, elite sports people and local residents.
A report published ahead of the cabinet meeting said the new film academy would help attract an additional 400 to 450 visitors to Derby a week.
Martin Repton, who represents the Darley ward, said: "You can forget Hollywood, we've got Darleywood - there is genuine excitement.
"There's a lot to be gained by this - who knows, we could have A-list celebrities strutting their stuff down City Road in the very near future."
Normanton councillor Hardyal Dhindsa added: "We've talked about the ambition for Derby and this is a golden opportunity to make that ambition happen and become an international 'Derbywood'.
"It can open the door for other interested groups to come here. Here is a great opportunity, let's seize it and let's get it happening in Derby for future generations, our economy and our cultural life."
