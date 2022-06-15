Derby City Council says government 'excited' by devolution plans
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News
- Published
Plans for a shared mayoral authority in the East Midlands have been welcomed by the government, says Derby City Council.
The authority is working on the proposal alongside Derbyshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.
It said the new body would not replace existing councils but would allow more major decisions to be made locally.
If successful the first mayoral elections could take place in 2024.
Leaders of the four councils sent initial proposals to negotiate a combined devolution deal in March.
The move would see some decision-making in areas like transport, regeneration and unemployment shift from London to the East Midlands.
Derby City Council said it had now heard back from Neil O'Brien, parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, who said he was "very pleased" with the "exciting" and "ambitious" plan.
The authority said with government approval, an agreement could be in place by the end of this year.
The proposal has been backed by the East Midlands Chamber along with vice-chancellors of the University of Derby, the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University.
Derby City Council leader Chris Poulter said: "The government's response has been extremely positive, and welcomed by all of the councils. It's testament to our collaborative working so far.
"Of course, nothing is agreed yet, but all signs so far are good.
"The East Midlands has long been overlooked, in comparison to other Combined Authority areas like the West Midlands and Greater Manchester.
"We're convinced that by leaning on our collective resources we can only improve the efficiency and value for money of services provided for our people."
Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said: "Our devolution plans are about bringing in much needed investment, giving our region a bigger voice, and having more major decisions made locally, nearer to the people they affect.
"We're asking for greater autonomy and funding for key areas including public transport, investment for business growth, jobs, skills and training, education and improved environments."
