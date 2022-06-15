Peak District: National park gets new chief executive
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News
- Published
A new chief executive has been appointed by the Peak District National Park Authority.
Phil Mulligan will take up the role from September after leaving his position as East Midlands director for the Canal and Rivers Trust.
He replaces Sarah Fowler, who left in March to join the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust.
Andrea McCaskie will continue as interim chief executive until September.
The authority is tasked with preserving the national park following an agenda set by central government.
Chairman Andrew McCloy said: "I'm delighted to welcome Phil Mulligan to the position of chief executive at such a pivotal moment for the Peak District, where the spotlight is on our protected landscapes perhaps more than at any time since their creation over 70 years ago.
"Phil's extensive leadership credentials - often with volunteer support at its heart - will be invaluable to meeting the challenges and aspirations of a Peak District that stands ready to deliver for our protected landscapes and all that they offer."
Mr Mulligan said he was "honoured and excited".
"The need for nature recovery and climate mitigation has never been greater, nor has the opportunity to engage the national park's residents and visitors.
"The Peak District has a special place in the nation's heart and we need to ensure nature, climate, residents and visitors are at the heart of our work."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.