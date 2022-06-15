Man died after neighbour restrained him in noise row
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A coroner has concluded the death of a man who was restrained by a neighbour he had hit on the head with a baseball bat was accidental.
Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard Mark Pierce, 44, attacked Adam Meakin after Mr Meakin went round to complain about loud music being played at night.
Mr Meakin restrained Mr Pierce in a choke hold while waiting for police, which caused a cardiac arrest.
Police resuscitated Mr Pierce but he had brain damage from a lack of oxygen.
His life support machine was then turned off in hospital 24 hours after the incident in Heanor in Derbyshire, which happened shortly after midnight on 19 November 2019.
The coroner, Peter Nieto, said he had considered conclusions of unlawful killing and lawful killing, but decided "the most appropriate conclusion is a conclusion of accident".
"I find the restraint of Mark in the circumstances, at the time, to have been a reasonable action," Mr Nieto said.
"Clearly Mark very seriously assaulted Adam with a baseball bat. That was a serious assault and could very easily have been much worse in terms of injury caused."
'Immediately struck'
The inquest heard Mr Pierce lived in a terraced house in Holbrook Street, next door to Mr Meakin, Mr Meakin's partner and their 18-month-old child.
Mr Meakin had previously complained to Mr Pierce about him playing loud music and having the television on loud, partly because it disturbed his young child, the inquest was told.
He was woken up by loud music at about midnight after going to bed on 18 November, so went to complain.
The coroner said Mr Pierce initially apologised, then went to Mr Meakin's house and started banging on the back door with a baseball bat.
Mr Meakin's partner called police at 00:11, and Mr Meakin armed himself with his own baseball bat.
He then opened the door but was "immediately struck on the forehead by a blow from Mark", the coroner said, which caused his skin to split and start bleeding.
In his evidence, Mr Meakin described how he had restrained Mr Pierce by holding his arm around Mr Meakin's neck and jaw - which was referred to in court as a "choke hold".
A choke hold can cause death from strangulation, but Mr Nieto made a point of clarifying that Mr Pierce's death was not caused by strangulation.
"My understanding is it was the restraint that led to cardiac arrest, and neck compression was one factor," he said.
He also said Mr Pierce had a greater risk of cardiac arrest due to an existing heart condition, and because he had used cocaine and drank alcohol.
Mr Meakin and his father Tim Meakin, who helped restrain Mr Pierce towards the end of the incident, were initially arrested. However, neither were charged.
Mr Nieto ended the inquest by telling Mr Pierce's family: "Please accept my condolences for the very sad loss of Mark."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.