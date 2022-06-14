Louie Sibley: Appeal after footballer's girlfriend attacked
- Published
Police have released images of four people they would like to speak to after a "nasty assault" on a Derby County footballer's girlfriend.
Louie Sibley said his partner needed stitches after being attacked on Upper Parliament Street in Nottingham at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.
He shared a photo of his girlfriend's injuries on social media.
Police said they believed the people pictured might have information and they were keen to identify them.
In a post on Twitter Louie Sibley called her attacker a coward" and said another woman was involved in the confrontation.
Ch Insp Amy English, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a nasty assault which left the victim needing hospital treatment.
"We have been trawling through all of the CCTV footage available from the night.
"We have identified four people who we believe may have information that could help our inquiry and I urge them to come forward."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.