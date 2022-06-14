Swadlincote: Event space and park plan for town centre
Plans for a new events space and small park in the centre of a town have been submitted.
South Derbyshire District Council said the space on the site of the former covered market in Midland Road, Swadlincote, could host open-air cinema events and theatre performances.
The "pocket park" would replace the former Bank House building and Sabine's Yard nearby.
It would feature a small wildflower meadow and picnic area.
There would also be play equipment and 63 free parking spaces.
The plans will now be considered by the authority's planning committee with a target start date of spring 2023.
Chief executive Frank McArdle said: "I am pleased that we are able to submit detailed plans and illustrations for the regeneration of a major part of Swadlincote town centre.
"If approved, the work would be carried out in conjunction with the replacement of the surface and complete refurbishment of The Delph area in the centre of the town."
