Police probe after Derby garage fire started deliberately
A fire at a garage that closed a major road in Derby was started deliberately, investigators say.
Six fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were sent to London Road in the Wilmorton area at about 04:30 BST on Sunday.
The road was shut between Ascot Drive and Raynesway for several hours as a result.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said police were looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information.
