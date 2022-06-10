Human remains concern over Derby food market development
Human remains more than 1,000 years old may lie beneath the site of a proposed new development in Derby.
A committee heard the planned food hall would be on land next to St Peter's Churchyard in the city centre.
While it was not recorded as a burial site, experts said the area had been a place of worship for centuries and an archaeological assessment was needed.
The Conservation and Heritage Advisory Committee backed the plans but heard a full investigation would be expensive.
Developers want to create a market that would cater for about 12 stalls and seating areas - potentially holding a capacity of 100 people at one time.
The Conservation and Heritage Advisory Committee - made up of councillors as well as architectural and heritage experts - discussed the plans on Thursday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It heard a statement from Chris Wardle of the Derbyshire Archaeological and Historical Society, who is also a member of the advisory committee, which said: "I have pointed out it is highly likely that this land contained human burials, many of which could date to the period of the 10th Century when St Peter's Church may have been founded.
"When part of the churchyard was given over to the foundation of the grammar school such human remains would be protected by statute, I believe under the 1857 Burial Act."
He said a more detailed idea of the amount of disturbance the building was likely to cause was needed before a decision on archaeological work could be carried out.
But fellow committee member David Ling said a full scale excavation would be a "massive undertaking".
The committee supported the market proposals calling revised plans "well-considered", "more appropriate" and that it will "make a very pleasant space".
