Greggor Grey: On the run prisoner interviewed on podcast
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A man who is on the run after absconding from an open prison in Derbyshire has appeared on a podcast to talk about his case.
Greggor Grey left HMP Sudbury, where he was serving an indeterminate sentence for robbery, on 15 May.
The 42-year-old was introduced as part of the The Chop Shop show.
He said he had suffered sleepless nights and "heartache" after serving 17 years behind bars, despite originally being sentenced for a minimum of four.
Greggor Grey was given an indeterminate sentence for robbery 17 years ago
Grey spoke of himself as a "man talking to you on the run".
On the Birmingham-based show, he admitted the original crime but said he had been before the Parole Board nine times.
Derbyshire Police confirmed he was still at large.
A spokesman said: "Officers continue to carry out inquiries to locate Greggor Grey who absconded from Sudbury open prison on 15 May.
"Anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to contact Derbyshire Police immediately and not to approach him."
Grey - who uses the aliases Moses Blake, McGreggor Gray and Marcus Osbourne - also has links to Leicester and is described as black, 5ft 11in (1.80m) tall and of stocky build.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.