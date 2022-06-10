Man criticises Derby cemetery grass left for pollinators
A Derby man has said he is lost for words at the condition of a cemetery containing Commonwealth War Graves.
Kal Singh Dhindsa, 42, posted a video on social media showing long grass at the cemetery off Uttoxeter New Road, saying "standards have slipped".
The city council said the grass would be cut shortly and the delay was to allow pollinators to thrive.
Mr Dhindsa said: "It's great that the council will cut [it], but what kind of impression is it leaving people?"
'Special places'
Mr Dhindsa, who is a local historian, said he regularly visits local cemeteries.
He said he had last visited the Uttoxeter Road site during lockdown when grass cutting had taken place.
This time, he said it was in an "awful state".
"Imagine how the families feel that have loved ones buried there," he said.
"It would be like a needle in a hay stack to find them.
"These are special places for people to come down and pay their respects to their family members.
"At the moment, it's in a terrible state."
A city council spokesperson said: "Grounds maintenance for all city cemeteries is run on a cyclical programme which is typically completed over a six-week period.
"Supporting the council's climate change action plan, some green spaces across the city have a delayed first cut during the spring in order to help pollinators to thrive."
