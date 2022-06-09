Derby: Future of 'unsustainable' Eagle Market in doubt
By Samantha Noble and Heather Burman
BBC News
The future of a Derby market is in doubt after its owners said it had become "unsustainable".
Traders at the Eagle Market, which has been running since 1975, said they were shocked by the news.
Shopping centre Derbion, which owns the market, said 11 traders would need to move out due to planned development work from January.
A Derbion spokeswoman said they were also considering the market's future as income and occupancy was down.
"Today, the Eagle Market is only 34% occupied, with footfall declining by 40% over the past four years," she said.
"The market building also requires significant investment, further challenging its financial viability, and sadly this means that is has become unsustainable.
"With the new market hall opening in Derby in 2024, we don't believe that there is space for two large markets in the city.
"As a centre, it is vital that we respond to and reflect changing customer needs and requirements to ensure the future success of Derbion."
The spokeswoman added there were no specific plans or timescales for closure but they wanted to consult with stall holders to allow them to "plan for the future".
She said 11 stallholders, who would need to move out as part of the Eastern Gateway development, were being consulted separately ahead of a planning application being submitted.
That development includes plans to improve public access to the city centre from Derby bus station, build a new entrance to the shopping centre on East Street, add additional shops and leisure outlets and create a new public boulevard.
Albert Odisho, one of the 11 traders who will need to move due to scheme, said: "To be honest it's terrible because we've only been here a year because we moved from the Market Hall last June and suddenly we have to leave again."
Another trader Sally Nisham added: "We have a lot of clients who are elderly, who have come here for years and years, so they'll really miss us if we do go."
A spokesperson for Derby City Council said: "The council is proud to support markets in the city.
"Work is well under way to transform Derby Market Hall into a vibrant retail and leisure destination at the heart of the city centre.
"The transformed market will open in Summer 2024 offering traditional and themed markets, events, make and trade space, and a food court."
