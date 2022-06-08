Gracie Spinks: Police face misconduct action after woman's death
Five police officers will face misconduct proceedings after a woman was stabbed to death by a former colleague who stalked her.
Gracie Spinks, 23, was stabbed by Michael Sellers in Duckmanton in Derbyshire, before he killed himself.
Weeks before her death in June 2021, walkers found a bag of weapons near the scene and gave it to police.
Her parents have been told the bag contained a shop receipt linking it to Sellers.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said its investigation had concluded that two officers had a case to answer for misconduct over Derbyshire Police's handling of Ms Spinks's stalking complaint, made in February 2021.
A further three officers have a case to answer for misconduct in relation to the bag discovery, the IOPC added.
"We have determined that disciplinary proceedings in the form of a misconduct meeting should be brought against each officer," an IOPC spokesperson said.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell added: "Our investigation was thorough and considered a wide range of evidence and have determined five officers have a case to answer for misconduct.
"It will now be for the force to arrange misconduct meetings."
Derbyshire Police said the misconduct meetings would be held in private.
Misconduct meetings are not as serious as misconduct hearings, which are held in cases of gross misconduct.
The force said in a statement: "Derbyshire Constabulary can confirm that five officers will be subject to a misconduct meeting following an IOPC independent investigation into police contact with Gracie Spinks, prior to her murder in June 2021.
"We are not in a position to comment further until these proceedings are complete."
The potential sanctions for misconduct are not as harsh as for gross misconduct.
Gross misconduct is where there has been a breach of standards so serious it could justify an officer's dismissal, while misconduct could just result in a written warning.
The IOPC has not yet released its report in relation to the death of Ms Spinks. If it does so, this will likely happen after an inquest has been held.
