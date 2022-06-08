Family warned they could not fly home for over a month
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A family stranded in Tenerife following a flight cancellation say they were warned a replacement flight might not be available for a month-and-a-half.
Zoe and Karl Parnell, from Blackwell in Derbyshire, flew to the island for a holiday on 31 May.
They were due to return on Saturday but said Wizz Air cancelled the flight, leaving them to fend for themselves.
Wizz Air said it was doing everything it could to help passengers.
'Unacceptable'
Ms Parnell said the couple and their two daughters, aged 13 and five, had been scheduled to fly home at 21:30 local time on Saturday.
"We kept getting texts to say the flight was delayed, then cancelled," she said.
"Then WizzAir said they wouldn't be able to get us a flight home for a month-and-a-half.
"The girls were crying and worrying they wouldn't be able to get home. They have school and we have work.
"I can understand delays but to be left stranded is unacceptable."
Ms Parnell said she had managed to book a flight with Jet2 to East Midlands Airport on Wednesday and their hotel had found them a room.
"We are having to pay for it all on my credit card and we will have to try to sort it out when we get home," she said.
"We are out of pocket and have been totally ignored."
Several airlines, including WizzAir, have cancelled flights with the airline blaming staff shortages across the travel industry for delays and cancellations.
The airline told the BBC the issues were due to "widespread shortages in staff", adding it had increased communication with passengers.
"We are doing all we can to help as many passengers reach their destination as possible," the firm said.
