Plans for homes on former gas works site in Derbyshire submitted
By Amy Phipps & Eddie Bisknell
BBC News
- Published
Plans to build 50 new homes on a former gas works site in Derbyshire have been submitted.
If approved, the development of so-called affordable homes in Ironville would be built alongside the Cromford Canal and railway line.
Ground investigation reports found hotspots of contaminated materials, substances and gases across the site.
Experts said significant remediation was needed before the land could be used for homes and gardens.
Developers are planning to build 27 two-bed and 23 three-bed houses off Parkside Close in the village.
They would all be classed as affordable rented housing and would be handed over to a housing association once constructed.
A ground investigation report, submitted alongside the planning application, identified numerous hotspots of contamination - largely linked to the site's historic use as a gas works.
The report said there was a "risk to chronic human health" association with the substances and that significant remediation was needed before it could be used for people to live on or create gardens on.
However, once this work had been done, it said the site would "not pose an unacceptable risk".
Statements submitted on behalf of the applicants, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, said: "In the overall planning balance, the proposed sustainable development is considered to be acceptable.
"There are no significant and demonstrable adverse impacts associated with the proposed development which would outweigh the sustainability benefits such that they would be a determinative factor weighing against the proposals."
Amber Valley Borough Council will make a decision on the development in the next few months.
