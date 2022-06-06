Alan Steel: Inmate found after absconding from open prison
Police say an inmate who absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire has been found.
Alan Steel was jailed in 2007 after causing the death of 32-year-old dinner lady Paula Stead by dangerous driving in Sunderland.
Derbyshire Police issued an appeal after the 41-year-old left HMP Sudbury at about 01:15 BST on Tuesday.
The force said he had now been located by officers from Nottinghamshire Police.
Officers thanked everyone who responded to the appeal.
