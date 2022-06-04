Eckington residents evacuated due to large church fire
Residents were evacuated from their homes after a large fire at a derelict church.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and police were called to Chesterfield Road, in Eckington, Derbyshire, at about 19:41 BST on Friday.
Derbyshire Police later confirmed the people evacuated could return to their homes.
The fire service said an investigation to find the cause of the blaze was due to resume later on Saturday afternoon.
Police said on Friday night: "We are currently in attendance with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service at a large fire at a church on Chesterfield Road, Eckington.
"We are advising all local residents to keep doors and windows shut and avoid the area at this time."
