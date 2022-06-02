Bearded Theory festival: Police appeal after women assaulted
Police are investigating reports a number of women were assaulted at the Bearded Theory festival in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called by security staff to the event at Catton Hall on Friday 27 May.
Detectives believe the assaults happened in the cider bar, and also at the queue for the ladies toilets sometime between 19:30 and 20:30 BST.
A man in his 30s, from Leicestershire, was arrested at the time and released under investigation.
The force said: "Those who were believed to have been affected have not come forward to speak to officers.
"We would like to hear from any victims, or anyone who may have witnessed the incidents. Were you in those areas around that time?"
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police.
