Queen's Jubilee birthday honours: Senior doctor 'humbled' by knighthood
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
One of the country's most senior doctors said he feels "really humbled" after being given a knighthood.
Sir Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), has been named on the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
The 54-year-old, from Derby, said he felt "really humbled" to be recognised.
He paid tribute to colleagues across the country for their work during the Covid pandemic.
"I think it's as much of a recognition of all the other physicians that did stuff during the pandemic," he said.
Pandemic tribute
Sir Andrew - the first RCP president to continue carrying out clinical work and be on call at weekends - said he was "lucky" to lead the college.
While saying the UK is "in a good place" regarding Covid, he warned it was important to remember the pandemic was still presenting a problem.
"It is still killing people and there are still families that are losing people," he said.
"Having lost friends, I hope I would never forget that."
Elsewhere in the county, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service's head of safety and risk management has been appointed an MBE for helping the public.
Helen Crampton, who has worked for the service for 25 years, also advises the the UK Rescue Organisation and is a member of the National Safety committee for the Scouts Association.
"The nomination came as a complete surprise to me as I never imagined I would get recognition at such an honorary level for doing a job I love," she said.
"I have worked with many people over the years, and I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge them all as together we have improved the safety of others."
