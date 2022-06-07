Reward for woman who handed in cash-filled envelope
A woman who found thousands of pounds in cash in a supermarket car park has been praised for handing it in.
Annie Skinner was outside Morrisons in Swadlincote on 26 April when her trolley ran over an envelope and some of the £3,800 inside fell out.
She reported the find to police, who managed to trace the owner.
Officers delivered a box of chocolate to Ms Skinner for being an "amazing lady", while the owner of the cash rewarded her with money and flowers.
Blue lights
Ms Skinner said: "When I saw the envelope on the floor, I thought it was a balloon and I pushed my shopping trolley over it to pop it.
"The envelope popped and loads of money fell out.
"I took the money home and could not rest worrying about the person who had lost it".
On Sunday, local officers arrived at her house with blue lights flashing and delivered a box of Milk Tray along with an official letter of thanks from police.
'The right thing'
Insp Mike Sisman said: "I would like to thank Annie for what she did here.
"It is a great example of a community spirit. Annie, and others who choose to follow the same actions, should be recognised by the community for these responsible acts."
Police said the owner had also visited Annie, gave her a beautiful bunch of flowers, chocolates, and a "substantial" amount of money as a thank you.
Ms Skinner was reportedly "overwhelmed" by the reaction, both in person and on social media.
She told officers: "I only did the right thing".
In a Facebook post, the local policing team said: "Words cannot describe this person. A truly amazing lady."
