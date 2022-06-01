Ilkeston: Three cars and front garden damaged in crash
Three cars and a front garden were damaged in a crash involving a bin lorry in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Kingston Avenue in Ilkeston at about 07:25 BST on Tuesday.
The force said ambulance crews attended as a precaution but no-one reported any injuries.
A white Mazda CX-5, a blue Peugeot 3008 and a black Vauxhall Corsa, as well as a garden hedge, were damaged in the collision.
A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman said officers were carrying out inquiries into how the crash happened.
"There have been no arrests," she added.
