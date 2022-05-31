Alan Steel: Man given indefinite jail term absconds from prison
- Published
Police are appealing for help after a man who is serving an indefinite jail sentence absconded from open prison.
Alan Steel - who had a string of convictions for driving offences - was jailed in 2007 after causing the death of dinner lady Paula Stead by dangerous driving.
Derbyshire Police said the 41-year-old left HMP Sudbury at about 01:15 BST on Tuesday.
A force statement said he has links to the Sunderland area.
He is described as being 6ft (1.8m) tall, clean shaven and with brown hair and green eyes.
