Lifted tariffs hailed by UK bourbon firm
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A deal to lift trans-Atlantic tariffs on a wide variety of exports has been celebrated by a UK bourbon firm.
Never Say Die was set up in 2017 to ship supplies of the liquor from Kentucky to Derbyshire to be matured and then sold.
David Wild, co-founder, said the 25% whiskey tariffs had been "crushing" the business and he was delighted they had been lifted.
The government said their removal would create opportunities for UK businesses.
Mr Wild said he and his partners, Martha Dalton and Fran O'Leary, set up the firm five years ago, which they named after the famous American-bred, British-trained racing horse.
"We were all geared up to transport the bourbon and then these tariffs came out of nowhere," he said.
"It was amazingly unfair."
The firm is working in partnership with the White Peak distillery in Belper, Derbyshire, where the bourbon is finished.
The trade dispute has been a longstanding thorn in relations between the US and UK.
Under the Trump administration, the US imposed a 25% duty on foreign steel and 15% tax on foreign aluminium, setting off a firestorm of criticism - especially from allies, including the UK, who imposed tariffs on some US goods, such as whiskey, in retaliation.
Under President Joe Biden, a deal was reached with Europe but British exporters had continued to face the border taxes.
The secretary of state for international trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: "Lifting the tariffs means imports of US products will be cheaper to import, lowering costs for UK consumers and businesses.
"It's exciting to see how our thriving transatlantic trade relationship is creating brilliant opportunities for UK businesses, supporting jobs and driving economic growth."
