Derby city centre forest to highlight climate change
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
An "urban forest" is coming to Derby city centre this summer, with a price tag of £163,000.
About 425 trees and shrubs will be put in the Market Place for six weeks before being planted elsewhere.
The city council said it would provide a vibrant space for outdoor dining and events over the summer as well as raising awareness of climate change.
The space will be free for residents and made available to organisations to host events, officials said.
Chris Poulter, leader of the city council, defended the cost, saying: "It appears to me to be a substantial way of tackling the climate change issue in many ways.
"It has already generated interest, promotes the use of trees, there are educational benefits, health and wellbeing, increased footfall in the city, amenity and cultural value.
"It seems to me to tick all of those boxes."
Council grounds maintenance officer, Karl Smith, who is behind the project, said: "Planting in urban areas, it does reduce the temperature and it has been proved that planting trees, along with living walls and planting in other areas have helped people decrease their [energy] costs.
"Within 10 years, the trees in our urban forest will be removing tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to tackle climate change.
"But, more than that, they're helping to create more beautiful green spaces in the city which contribute to improved wellbeing and mental health for residents."
Installation is due to start on 20 June with an official opening on 25 June and it will be in place for six weeks, until 29 August.
The council has not given details of a permanent location for the trees.
