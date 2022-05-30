Derby man jailed for child sex offences after victim speaks out
A man has been jailed after his victim spoke out about being raped and sexually assaulted as a child.
Rajesh Saini received a five-and-a-half-sentence following a trial at Derby Crown Court.
The 39-year-old, formerly of Watson Street, Derby, was a teenager when he committed the offences.
The victim told Derbyshire Police reporting the crimes commited by Saini was the "hardest thing [she] will ever have to do".
Despite denying the charges, he was convicted during a hearing in April and sentenced on Wednesday.
The jury found him guilty of two counts of indecent assault of a girl aged under 14 and one count of raping a girl aged 13 to 15.
He was found not guilty of two other counts.
'Took courage'
In her victim impact statement, the woman described how she had suffered depression and anxiety following the ordeal.
"Going to the police was the hardest thing I have ever, and will ever, do," she said.
"I think about what I went through every day of my life, and I am sure that will never change but at least now I have had the acknowledgment and the justice that I craved."
Because Saini was a teenager when he committed the offences, he could only be sentenced according to guidelines that applied to his age at that time.
Det Con Hayley Beautyman of Derbyshire Police, who led the investigation, added: "It takes a great deal of courage for anyone who has been the victim of rape or sexual assault to speak out and report it to police.
"I would especially like to commend the bravery shown by this woman for telling officers what had happened to her and for supporting this investigation through to court.
"Saini has now rightly been brought to justice and I hope that this will offer some comfort to the victim, though they will still continue to live with the effects of what happened for the rest of her life."
