Derby road closed as crews tackle building fire

Derbyshrie Fire and Rescue
Crews from several stations responded to the emergency

A main road in part of Derby was closed overnight as emergency crews tackled a fire.

The fire and rescue service were called to the commercial property in Pear Tree Road, Normanton, at 21:22 BST on Sunday.

Nearby residents were told to keep their doors and windows shut. There have been no reports of injuries.

Fire crews attended from Kingsway, Nottingham Road, Ripley, Ilkeston, Ascot Drive.

Also used were the aerial ladder platform and command support unit from Long Eaton.

Derbyshire Fire and Fescue
An aerial platform was also used to help tackle the blaze

