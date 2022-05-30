Derby road closed as crews tackle building fire
- Published
A main road in part of Derby was closed overnight as emergency crews tackled a fire.
The fire and rescue service were called to the commercial property in Pear Tree Road, Normanton, at 21:22 BST on Sunday.
Nearby residents were told to keep their doors and windows shut. There have been no reports of injuries.
Fire crews attended from Kingsway, Nottingham Road, Ripley, Ilkeston, Ascot Drive.
Also used were the aerial ladder platform and command support unit from Long Eaton.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.