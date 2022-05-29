Investigation after fire at former Derby city centre nightclub
An investigation is under way after a fire at a former city centre nightclub.
Several crews attended the blaze at the disused, partially-demolished building in Macklin Street, Derby, at about 20:55 BST on Saturday.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters worked late into the night damping down and checking for hotspots once the fire was extinguished.
Derbyshire Police closed several nearby roads and advised people to avoid the area at the time.
The fire service said it was first thought the blaze started at the site of the old Pennine Hotel.
However, it was later established that it was in Laurie House, known as a former nightclub and office building, which is now under construction.
