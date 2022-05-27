Derbyshire's longest-serving school crossing patrol retires
The longest-serving school crossing patrol in Derbyshire has retired after 43 years of helping children cross the road.
Suzanne Wetton has hung up her sign and jacket after helping thousands of children in Crich.
The 75-year-old ensured children safely crossed the road outside the village's infant and junior schools.
Derbyshire County Council thanked Suzanne for her "dedication" over the past four decades.
To mark her retirement, the mum-of-three was presented with a bouquet of flowers from the county council's cabinet member for health and communities, councillor Carol Hart.
Suzanne, who is originally from Ripley, started the job before her own children were old enough to go to school.
'Fond memories'
Councillor Hart said: "I'd like to congratulate Suzanne on her well-earned retirement and thank her for her dedication to the role.
"Along with all our school crossing patrols, Suzanne has done a wonderful job in keeping our children safe when they cross the road to and from school.
"I'm sure there are many people in Crich with fond memories of their lovely 'lollipop lady' and I wish Suzanne every happiness in the future."
She said the council was "now looking for someone to fill Suzanne's shoes - as well as vacancies elsewhere across the county".
Suzanne said when she started safety coats were white rather than illuminous yellow and there was a lot less traffic in the village.
She said she remembered back to when filming was taking place for ITV drama series Peak Practice and once accidentally ended up as an "extra" when she was seen in an episode going into the village shop.
